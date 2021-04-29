ENID, Okla. — St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center was nationally recognized for its achievements in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
St. Mary’s received the national distinction through an A grade in the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which assigns a grade of A, B, C, D or F to all general hospitals across the United States and is updated every six months, according to an April 29 press release from the medical center.
It’s the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care, the release said.
St. Mary’s has now received the highest marks for safety for six consecutive grading periods.
“I want to thank our dedicated medical staff and health care team members who consistently make patient safety a top priority,” Krista Roberts, St. Mary’s CEO, said in the release. “Every day, we strive to provide quality, compassionate health care experience for the people who entrust their care to us.”
The Leapfrog Group is “an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety,” the release said.
Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group, said in the release that an A grade is an “elite designation” that the “community should be proud of.”
“The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but St. Mary’s shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes,” Binder said.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide was developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel and uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year, the release said.
The methodology for the Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.