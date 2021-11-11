ENID, Okla. — St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center was nationally recognized for its achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
According to a press release from St. Mary’s, the medical center received the national distinction through an “A” grade in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
The Leapfrog Group, an “independent national watchdog organization,” assigns letter grades to all general hospitals nationwide, twice a year, based on performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as assessing the systems that hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
St. Mary’s has now received the highest marks for safety for seven consecutive grading periods.
“Our consistent performance demonstrates our team’s commitment to make patient safety a top priority every day,” said Krista Roberts, CEO at St. Mary’s. “We take our responsibility to care for our community very seriously and we strive to provide quality, compassionate care. I want to thank all our team members for their commitment to patient safety.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients, the release states.
The grading system for the Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group, said in the release that an “A” grade is a “tremendous achievement” that the “community should be proud of.”
“I thank the leadership and workforce of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times,” Binder said.
To see St. Mary’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit https://hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
