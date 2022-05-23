ENID, Okla. — St. Mary's Regional Medical Center received an "A" Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022.
According to a press release from St. Mary's, the "national distinction" recognizes the hospital's achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.
The Leapfrog Group, an “independent national watchdog organization" founded in 2000, assigns letter grades to all general hospitals nationwide, twice a year, based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as assessing the systems that hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
St. Mary’s has now received the highest marks for safety for eight consecutive grading periods.
"Our main priority has always been to provide top-quality care in a clean, safe environment," Martha Syms, director of patient safety at St. Mary's, said in the release. "Receiving this award for eight consecutive periods reflects the commitment to continually improving the quality of care that our patients receive, physicians expect and employees are proud to deliver."
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients, the release states.
The grading system for the Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public. Grades are updated twice per year — once in the spring and once in the fall.
In the release, Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group, thanked the workforce and leadership of St. Mary's for "sustained commitment to patient safety," as the health care system "continues to feel the strain" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"An 'A' Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm," Binder said in the release. "This community should be proud."
To see St. Mary’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org, follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook and sign up for its newsletter.
