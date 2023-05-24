ENID, Okla. — St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center has opened an athlete rehab facility, IMPACT, at 2125 W. Willow.
The facility will be geared toward Enid-area athletes of all grade levels, as well as athletes who take part in recreational sports or weightlifting. In the same building, St. Mary’s opened up its fourth blood testing facility, Willow Lab. A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for the facilities, which now are open.
The facility features two doctors of physical therapy: Kayla Lovell, DPT, ATC, and Troy Wilczek, DPT. Both have an athletic background, and Lovell is a certified athletic trainer. Wilczek said he tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in high school, which he said made him want to become a physical therapist.
The facility has heavier weights and more specialized equipment for things such as agility and balance, as well as other equipment which is all geared toward the needs of rehabbing athletes.
“Oklahoma has direct access, so if you have something that is a nagging injury or something with your ankle that you came in for just to get some treatment to get you back to whatever activity it is, we can do that as well,” Wilczek said. “Our goal is to eventually team up with some of the orthos at St. Mary’s to where somebody can come in off the street. We can evaluate them, and if we feel like they need further treatment immediately, we can refer them and have them set up.”
Someone can be treated for 30 days without authorization from a doctor, Wilczek said. Patients still are billed through insurance, and those without insurance can set up an alternative by speaking with the St. Mary’s financial department. Wilczek said the goal is to try and get athletes back on the field.
“At that point, if it’s something minor, hopefully you’ll be back on the field and won’t need us anymore,” Wilczek said. “But if it’s something that needs more attention, after that 30 days we can send you to a doctor for further assessment.”
He said the goal is to get to a point in which somebody could come to IMPACT shortly after suffering an injury and have it assessed before seeing a doctor, which can sometimes be a few weeks after the injury occurred. There also is a plan to get involved with all of the area schools.
“This summer, we’re planning to go out to meet with some of the coaches,” Wilczek said. “With our spor ts background, we already know some of the coaches around here, so just going out there and meeting with them and trying to explain that they don’t have to go to the doctor. They can just come see us and get here and evaluate them. We have a lot of specialized equipment for that that is able to meet the demands of an athlete more so than what we have been able to do. So some heavier equipment, some more specialized stuff and some more equipment for more athletic therapy.”
Maureen Cook, director of physical medicine at St. Mary’s, has worked with the hospital for 31 years and said people had to drive to Oklahoma City to receive care that now is available in Enid.
“We’ve just really noticed that a lot of our kids in the community leave the community to go down to Oklahoma City,” Cook said. “We just really felt, for a good 10-15 years, that we really needed to draw them back into the community. It’s a hardship on parents that have to take them to the city to have treatments. We’ve always had the therapists that could do that, we just didn’t have the space.”
