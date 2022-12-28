St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was named a top workplace of 2022 by The Oklahoman Top Workplaces.
The list of businesses that are awarded is based on employee feedback through a third-party survey done by a company called Energage.
"We are excited to be awarded the Oklahoman Top Workplaces again for the sixth consecutive year," St. Mary's CEO Krista Roberts said. "This honor exemplifies the positive work environment that our management team works very hard to promote and maintain year after year. Our employees are dedicated to the health and wellbeing of our patients and one another, adding to a favorable workspace within St. Mary's."
The confidential survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
