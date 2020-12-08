Enid News & Eagle
St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Oklahoman.
The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC, according to a press release. The anonymous survey measures 15 drivers of “engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.”
“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”
“The pandemic has placed incredible demands on healthcare workers this past year,” said Krista Roberts, CEO of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. “I am proud of our team and the collaboration, commitment and contributions of employees throughout the organization. It is an honor to share and celebrate this great accomplishment with them.”
