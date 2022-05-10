St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was named in Newsweek’s list of “World’s Best Hospitals 2022” in the United States.
The “prestigious award" recognizes the best medical institutions in 27 countries: the United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Thailand, Italy, Brazil, India, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands, according to a press release from St. Mary's.
Krista Roberts, chief executive officer of St. Mary's, said in the release the recognition is a reflection of the "utmost importance" placed on providing "safe, quality healthcare" to the Enid community and to Northwest Oklahoma.
"Having been named to this distinguished list two years in a row speaks volumes about our employees, our providers and the high-quality care they provide to all our patients," she said.
Rankings for “World’s Best Hospitals 2022” were compiled by by Newsweek and Statista, an online statistics, market research and business intelligence portal.
Newsweek and Statista developed a methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the rankings. Three data sources were used for the evaluations: Hospital recommendations from peers — an international online survey sent to more than 80,000 doctors, hospital managers and health care professionals; patient experience, which is collected from surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals; and medical key performance indicators including patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.
"St. Mary's Regional Medical Center is honored to be recognized on Newsweek's list of World's Best Hospitals 2022," the release said.
Six other Oklahoma hospitals, including Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, also were named in “World’s Best Hospitals 2022” in the U.S.
