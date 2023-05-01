St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was recently honored with the Center of Distinction award and President's Circle award by Healogics, according to a press release.
The hospital achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 straight months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92%, which earned the Center of Distinction award. The President's Circle award is given to hospitals that achieve clinical and operational excellence, according to the release.
"We are extremely proud of our wound care team at St. Mary's," said Chris Jones, chief operating officer at St. Mary's. "The center does an excellent job delivering quality care and a therapeutic approach that prioritizes the patient's needs and healthy outcomes."
According to the release, St. Mary's Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine is part of the Healogics network of more than 600 wound care centers and offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
Advanced wound care provided by St. Mary's wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressing and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, according to the release.
"We are fortunate to be able to offer our community in Northwest Oklahoma with one of the only comprehensive wound care centers," Jones said. "We are thankful for the trust and continued support of our patient's medical providers."
