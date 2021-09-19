ENID, Okla. — St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center received the American Heart Association’s Stroke Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The award recognizes the hospital for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, according to a Sept. 17 press release from St. Mary’s.
According to the release, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding recovery times, the release states.
Get With The Guidelines-Stroke was developed to assist healthcare professionals to provide the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treating stroke patients, and Krista Roberts, chief executive officer of St. Mary’s, said in the release that it’s an honor for St. Mary’s to be recognized by the AHA for its “dedication to helping patients have the best possible chance for survival after stroke.”
“Get With The Guidelines-Stroke makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for stroke patients,” Roberts said in the release.
Program participants apply for the award recognition each year by demonstrating how their organizations have committed to providing quality care for stoke patients, the release states. In addition to following treatment guidelines, participants also provide education to patients to help them manage their health and rehabilitation once they are home.
“We are pleased to recognize St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center for their commitment to stroke care,” Lee H. Schwamm, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of Acute Stroke Services, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said in the release. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
St. Mary’s also received the Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”
