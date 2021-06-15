ENID, Okla. — Two new cardiologists have joined St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s medical staff, giving Northwest Oklahoma residents greater access to cardiology services.
Drs. Nikunjkumar Patel and Charisse Ward were welcomed to the hospital’s team of providers, including three other cardiologists already on staff, according to a press release from St. Mary’s
“We’re just really meeting the needs of that community,” said Lori Boyd, director of marketing at St. Mary’s. “There’s such a demand for cardiovascular services, and all five physicians provide an expertise that’s needed, and we’re thrilled to grow the cardiology team here at the hospital.”
They will both join St. Mary’s Cardiology Clinic, 310 E. Garriott.
Patel started on Monday, and Ward will begin July 6.
“We are proud to be adding these two specialists, both of whom have stellar credentials, to our cardiology team,” St. Mary’s CEO Krista Roberts said in the release.
Patel received his medical degree from the University Bristol Medical School in Bristol, United Kingdom.
He completed his residency at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen-Dishner College of Medicine in Johnson City, Tenn., and completed his fellowship at St. Mary Medical Center, University of California, in Long Beach, Calif.
He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases and Interventional Cardiology.
One of his goals in his new role is to provide high-quality, complete coverage for patients with acute myocardial infarctions and emergencies in St. Mary’s catheterization lab.
Ward received her medical degree from Boston University. She completed her residency at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, where she also completed her fellowships in interventional cardiology; peripheral vascular; cardiology; and advanced heart failure/heart Transplant.
She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology) and the American Board of Vascular Medicine (Endovascular Medicine).
Ward has served as general medical officer at the Naval Branch Health Clinic in Athens, Ga., and has published a number of articles on peripheral arterial disease and other cardiology topics.
In-office services for Patel and Ward will include cardiac wellness, diagnostic, prescription medication and management, pacemaker and defibrillator follow-up, arrhythmia care, heart failure care, EKG and portable electrocardiogram ECG (holter monitor device), the release said.In-hospital cardiac services include diagnostic catheterization (radial access), coronary intervention, temporary and permanent pacemakers, peripheral diagnostic and intervention, ICD (defibrillator) implantation, intra-aortic balloon pump, coronary CT angiography, cardiac computed tomography, vascular ultrasound and cardioversion.
For more information on St. Mary’s cardiology services, visit www.stmarysregional.com. To schedule an appointment, call the hospital’s physician referral service at (580) 249-3741.
