ENID, Okla. — St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center has launched an initiative to help give pregnant patients more opportunities to work with their birthing teams.
Malinda Isbell, director of the BirthPlace at St. Mary’s, has been working with other agencies to implement TeamBirth — a nationwide communication and teamwork process that closes gaps in communication that challenge the safety and dignity of people giving birth.
The initiative began at St. Mary's with a kickoff on Monday.
“This is going to give patients a voice in their own care,” Isbell said.
TeamBirth was developed and tested by Boston-based Ariadne Labs, as part of an to ensure all people who give birth have a safe and dignified experience.
Failure in communication between providers and between providers and patients accounts for up to 90% of preventable injuries during childbirth, according to Ariadne Labs
The maternal mortality rate in the United States has been rising for decades, most recently reported in 2020 at 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The TeamBirth process was tested in a clinical trial at four hospitals in Massachusetts, Washington and in Oklahoma — at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa — in 2018 and 2019.
After seeing positive results, TeamBirth’s has begun implementation nationwide, at 46 hospitals as of this month, said Amber Weiseth, director of the Delivery Decisions Initiative.
St. Mary’s was included in the first of three cohorts, Weiseth said, because the hospital “shines” in demonstrating a success in improving patient-focused health care.
Thanks to funding from Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative partnered with Ariadne Labs to implement team birth in all of the state’s birthing hospitals throughout the next three years.
“Our overall goal is to decrease maternal and infant mortality and morbidity,” said Barbara O’Brien, director of OPQIC. “We felt like those could be impacted by allowing the patient to be a major part in decision-making and communication and increasing that transparency among the birthing team.”
St. Mary's CEO Krista Roberts, said TeamBirth is a “perfect complement” to St. Mary’s existing maternity center.
“We’re very excited to take it to the next level,” Roberts said. “We are all about delivering high-quality care to our community.”
There are nine hospitals — most in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan areas — statewide in the first cohort, and Weiseth said recruiting for the second cohort is in process.
Once Isbell heard about TeamBirth at a conference and that there were funds available statewide, she said she knew she wanted St. Mary’s to be part of the project and has spent several months preparing.
“I helped get everything going here at St. Mary's — got all of our research done; all of our staff training; got all of our surveys ready … and collectively and collaboratively worked with our physicians, along with our staff and administration — to have a good foundation,” Isbell said.
Weiseth said the immediate goal of the project in Oklahoma is for all 46 birthing hospitals to implement TeamBirth so all pregnant patients can “have a voice.”
The Oklahoma TeamBirth Initiative is supported by the State Maternal Health and Innovation Program Grant, Maternal and Child Health Bureau, Health Resources and Services Administration, Department of Health and Human Services.
