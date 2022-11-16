Enid News & Eagle
{p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}ENID, Okla. — St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.
This national distinction celebrates St. Mary’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.
“Receiving this award for nine consecutive periods reflects our continued commitment to improving the quality of care that our patients receive, physicians expect, and employees are proud to deliver,” said Martha Syms, director of patient safety at St. Mary’s. “Delivering high-quality care in a clean and safe environment continues to be a top priority.”
The Leapfrog Group grading system is peer-reviewed, transparent and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”
