ENID, Okla. — St. Joseph Catholic School has a new principal starting this school year.
Fred Martin comes to the school from Nampa, Idaho, where he was a principal at St. Paul’s School. Martin has spent 20 years in education and says he is looking forward to being in the Enid community.
“It’s not the location, it’s the people,” he said. “I feel a very close, good community of people.”
Martin has had a wide variety of experiences before coming to Enid. He spent four years in the Air Force before experiencing a conversion that took him to a monastery in Northern Michigan close to Lake Superior. He became a monk and said poverty, charity and obedience became his life and it was a beautiful experience for him. He was there four years, and before he took his vows he felt strongly that God was wanting him to take a new direction.
Martin spent four years as a principal at the International School of Islamabad in Pakistan before going to Idaho. During the pandemic, he quit his job for a short period of time, but it didn’t take him long to realize how much he missed working with kids.
“I love working with kids and helping them grow in school and to grow internally,” Martin said.
Martin found his job through the Catholic Church. He looked at several jobs in Kansas and Oklahoma before he decided to tell the Superintendent of Education for the Archdiocese that Enid was his family’s choice. He says they were delighted.
Martin is married and has four children, one of whom still is at home.
St. Joseph is pre-school through the fifth grade. It currently has 112 students enrolled, but Martin said he expects more kids and more growth.
“We are set for growth but want to keep our classes small so there will be a cap,” he said. “We hope to add sixth, seventh and eighth grades in the future.”
Christine Cripe is a secretary at St. Joseph, and this is her fifth year as an employee and her sixth year as a parent at the school.
“It is a good, tight-knit community and we get lots of parental support,” she said. “I love the traditional values and our high educational standards.”
St. Joseph will have an open house Sunday and the first day of school will be Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.