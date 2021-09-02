“We Remember! We Celebrate! We Believe!” is the theme chosen by St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church for its 50th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Members of the community are invited to join in the celebration.
Sunday begins with a rosary at 8:30 a.m., followed by special music and mass at 9 a.m., featuring musicians who have participated through the years.
The Altar Society is hosting a reception between the 9 and 11:45 a.m. masses. In addition, they are sponsoring a celebration bazaar featuring hand-crafted 50th anniversary memorabilia.
Games for all ages, including bingo, start at 3:30 p.m. inside and outside the church. A potluck dinner begins at 5 p.m. with the parish providing ham and turkey. Dining tables will be inside and out for everyone’s convenience. An ice cream truck will be onsite at 6 p.m. for everyone who wants to purchase a special treat. From 6-8 p.m. Randy Johnson will provide music for a dance in the north parking lot. Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs.
According to the parish website, on Aug. 23, 1971, Bishop Victor Reed sent a letter to Fr. Robert Siebs and Fr. Marvin Leven explaining the decision to create a second Catholic parish in Enid.
St. Gregory the Great was founded on Sept. 4, 1971, and the first celebration of the Eucharist took place in the Knights of Columbus Hall with Fr. Robert Siebs presiding. The parish quickly set about organizing a new center of Catholic life in Enid by purchasing land and pursuing the task of building a church for the new parish.
A building committee was formed to examine the needs, objectives and resources of the new church. Much time was spent with the architects in creating the conception of the church building. A new priest was assigned, and Fr. Larry Gatlin led the parish family in the construction of the present church building.
The design reflects an active and unique expression of faith in the new community: simple, warm and native to the Southwest, adaptable to the traditional and new concepts at work in the Catholic Church, and flexible enough to accommodate the various activities of the church at work in the community. The design also was expandable for future growth.
That growth came in 1982 when the church was expanded to include the parish hall with a large kitchen, basement classrooms and a nursery. Much-needed square footage was added to the original structure, which enabled St. Gregory’s to hold religious education classes in the newly created basement.
In 2009 the church sanctuary and classrooms were remodeled. The current sanctuary was updated with the altar being centered and the marble backdrop placed in 2018.
On April 28, 2021, Archbishop Paul Coakley blessed the new Perpetual Adoration Chapel in the northeast corner of the church building.
Many baptisms, weddings, funerals and other memorable celebrations are part of St. Gregory the Great’s history, present and future. Parishioners are gathering items to include in a time capsule to open on the 100th anniversary.
