Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. High around 85F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.