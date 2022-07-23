ENID, Okla. — Electricity went out to more than 1,300 OG&E customers Saturday before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022.
OG&E spokeswoman Trish Koelsch, said a squirrel in a substation caused the outage. She did not know the address of the substation but said a number of priority customers were affected including the city of Enid and local hospitals.
Both St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center confirmed they were affected by the outage but had generators providing power until electricity was restored. Enid Fire Department reported its station at 410 W. Garriott also was without power during the outage. The 911 system at Enid Police Department was not affected, however, as generators provided power.
Koelsch said the power was restored beginning at 9:46 a.m.
According to OGE System Watch, the outage included much of downtown Enid and affected up to 1,335 customers at one point.
The outage area extended from near 10th on the east to around Johnson on the west, and from Chestnut on the north to just south of Garriott, according to the power company’s website.
