Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid will offer spring classes beginning Feb. 7 at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid, 2929 E. Randolph.
Each class meets for 90 minutes once a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 7. Morning classes meet 10-11:30 a.m. Afternoon classes meet 1-2:30 p.m.
Tuesday mornings, Ken Kelsey will instruct “An Italian Journey.” This course will investigate the great art and cities of Italy, including Venice, Florence and Rome. Participants will explore art and architecture that spans the centuries, from the homes of ancient Pompeii to the frescoes of Renaissance Florence. There will be lots of looking and discussion, and maybe even some Italian recipe swapping.
Kelsey has taught several art courses for Lifelong Learning in the past. He worked for 10 years at the Dallas Museum of Art, helping prepare docents and area educators to teach in the museum. He received a master’s degree in history from Oklahoma State University and a master’s in art history from the University of Wisconsin/Milwaukee.
Tuesday afternoons, “Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind & Tai Chi” will be taught by Tina Ruding and Chris Anderson, OHAI (Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative) instructors. Participants will learn 12 pathways to establishing good habits and routines in order to live a healthier life through understanding the body and mind concept. The second half of the course will focus on Tai Chi. The movements of Tai Chi help adults reduce the risk of falling, while increasing balance and flexibility. These slow, coordinated movements can be done standing or in a chair.
Both Ruding and Anderson have been teaching classes for OHAI, through the University of Oklahoma, for seven years. Anderson is a native Oklahoman who also has worked as a counselor. Ruding previously was a special education teacher for Enid Public schools.
Thursdays mornings, “Forensic History: Crimes, Frauds and Scandals” will be led by Bob Schmitz. This course is a journey through the history of forensic science as it relates to criminal history. The class begins with the surprising first-known uses of forensics to solve a crime to the advanced technological methods used today. There will be a combination of lectures from the Great Courses lecture series by forensic anthropologist Dr. Elizabeth A. Murray, guest speakers who currently work in the forensic field and case studies of inept and corrupt law enforcement personnel in Oklahoma who either misused or ignored forensic science.
Schmitz served in the U.S. Army for eight years before moving to Enid and working as a mail carrier for the postal service for more than 30 years. He has been a member of Lifelong Learning for 7 years, serving as a board member and past president. He also is a member of the Garfield County Men’s Garden Club.
Thursday afternoons, Cynthia Smith will coordinate “History and Work of The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).” Participants will learn about the history of DAR, including topics such as genealogy, dining in early America, Revolutionary War history and the beginning of the Enid Chapter. Instructors for each session will include Smith and other members of the Enid Chapter of DAR.
Smith, is currently Regent for the Enid DAR. She has been a member for 20 years and has held several offices. She also has taught piano lessons for more than 50 years and played piano and organ for many churches in Enid and for Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. She served as past-president of the Oklahoma Association for Deaf-Blind Multi-Handicapped. She also has served on many boards for the disabled.
A nonprofit 501©3, Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid has been in operation for more than 28 years. LLI offers noncredit courses for adults 50 years of age and older. Class fees range from $50 for one class to $100 for all four classes of the semester.
Local businesses and organizations sponsoring LLI’s mission this year are Security National Bank of Enid, Rick’s Pharmacy, Enid Art Council and St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. All donations are tax deductible, and they help keep class fees minimal.
Thanks to support from these donors, LLI is able to offer semester scholarships to cover full or partial class fees for those in financial need.To enroll in Lifelong Learning classes, obtain a scholarship application or receive additional information about the courses and class fees, contact Administrative Director Mary McDonald at (580) 747-9207 or lifelonginstitute7@gmail.com. Updates also are available on Lifelong Institute of Enid / Facebook.
