FAIRVIEW – Major County Historical Society is holding a Spring Play Day and Tractor Pull on Saturday, April 22.
The facilities and grounds will be open for people to bring any projects they’ve been working on to “get the kinks out” according to an event flier. These projects could include a tractor, stationary engine or lawn tractor.
The event opens at 8 a.m. and will last until “whenever.”
The tractor pull begins at 1 p.m. Attendees can bring their own food and drinks. A Facebook post said the Vanessa Food Truck will also be on site.
For more information, call 580-277-2265 or follow the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MajorCountyHistoricalSociety/.
