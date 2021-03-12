ENID, Okla. — With spring break just around the corner, local businesses and organizations are planning activities for the kids and teenagers to give them fun things to do throughout the week.
With themes, arts and crafts, martial arts and field trips, Leonoardo’s Children’s Museum, Denny Price Family YMCA, Family Martial Arts, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and Railroad Museum of Oklahoma have exciting things in store for the week.
Leonardo’s
The children’s museum in Enid is hosting a five-day camp, “Spring Break Cruise 2021.”
Each day will have a different theme, with activities and classes centered around it, said Chelsi Dotson, marketing coordinator at Leonardo’s.
The camp is for kids 4-12 and is designed to keep children engaged and learning and has a focus on STEAM curriculum, with a preschool class, a kindergarten class, a first- and second-grade class and a third-grade and up class.
Monday’s theme will be “Mexican Beach Party,” Tuesday’s will be “Disney Play Day,” Wednesday’s will be “Alaskan Cruise Day,” Thursday will be “Time Travel Day” and Friday’s will be “Superhero Island Day.”
Each day will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. The morning session is from 8:30-11:30 a.m., and the afternoon session is from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Kids enrolled in full days will eat lunch and play at Adventure Quest in the two hours between the sessions.
A healthy snack will be provided for all campers during each session, but full-day children need to bring their own lunch.
There are four prices available for museum members: $175 for full days the entire week; $100 for half-days — either the morning or afternoon session — the entire week, $55 for one full day and $45 for one half-day.
Four prices also are available for non-members: $195 for full days the entire week; $120 for half-days the entire week, $60 for one full day and $50 for one half-day.
Discounts are available, including a 10% discount for enrolling a second child, though no discounts may be combined.
Additional costs include $6 per day for early drop-off between 7:30-7:44 a.m., and $6 per day for a late pick-up between 5:15-5:20 p.m. A late fee will be charged for students not picked up by 5:30 p.m., according to the enrollment form.
To enroll, people can go online, call the front desk at (580) 233-2787 or stop by the front desk.
Dotson said COVID-19 precautions are in place for the week, including spacing people out in order to social distance and staff wearing masks.
In addition to the camp, Leonardo’s is extending its hours next week and will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Leonardo’s hosts a spring break camp every year, Dotson said.
“Just to provide the kids in Enid and surrounding towns something fun and different to do during spring break and get a little bit of some education, as well, but mostly, No. 1 to have fun while doing it,” she said.
YMCA
The YMCA also is having a spring break camp during the week from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For members, the fee for the week is $100 per kid for the week, and for non-members, it’s $140 per kid for the entire week, said Shanna Winterbank, childcare director at the YMCA.
The events will start at 9 a.m. every day, and kids can be dropped off at any time, Winterbank said. Each day will bring a lot of different activities, including devotions, arts and crafts, a fitness challenge, swimming and a field trip to Skatetown on Wednesday.
“We do lots of different activities throughout the day while utilizing our Y, as well, and then we leave the building a couple of times here and there,” Winterbank said.
Lunch and snacks are provided, too. Children must have current shot record and paperwork filled out completely before attending.
To enroll in the camp, Winterbank said the best way is to go to the front desk and fill out the paperwork, and for more information on the camp, call (580) 237-4645. The deadline to enroll is the day it starts, Winterbank said.
COVID-19 precautions are in place, including wearing masks, keeping children in small groups and cleaning protocols.
Like Leonardo’s, the YMCA also hosts a camp every year to help give kids something to do.
“We do it just because we know parents need the help,” Winterbank said. “They need someone for their kids while they have to work, and we want something fun and active for the kids to be able to come and hang out at the Y with us while being active at the same time.”
Family Martial Arts
From 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Family Martial Arts will host a spring break camp. Two snacks will be provided every day, so kids are encouraged to bring their own lunches.
Kids can be dropped off at any point during the day to participate in the many activities planned, such as beginner-friendly martial art classes, team and focus building activities, arts and crafts, games and taking field trips to the park, weather permitting, said Camp Director Zach Taylor.
The cost of the camp is $30 per kid per day, with a family discount, as well; if enrolling three or more kids, the third day is free, Taylor said. The camp is available for ages 5-12, though Taylor said older kids are welcome, too.
“That upper limit can be as flexible as parents want,” he said.
To register, people can visit the Family Martial Arts Facebook page and find a link to the online signup, or call FMA at (580) 297-5033.
All staff will be wearing masks throughout the camp days, Taylor said, although it’s not required for campers. Hand washing breaks also are included in the daily activities, and equipment is being sanitized throughout the days.
This is something the martial arts studio does every year, Taylor said, along with other camps throughout the school year.
Taylor said FMA does this spring break camp every year for two reasons: to give kids something fun and active to do and to give parents a place to bring their children while they’re at work.
“I know when I was a kid — my mom was a teacher, so even though she was also out, they also did work at school — it was just not fun hanging out at home,” Taylor said. “We just try to have a fun active space for school-age kids.”
Library
Since the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County currently is working limited programs due to COVID-19, it’s not doing group things, said Theri Ray, teen program and development coordinator, but it will have a craft activity each day during spring break.
Monday will be origami, Tuesday will be sun catchers, Wednesday will be teleidoscopes, Thursday will be friendship bracelets and Friday will be spinning paper crafts, Ray said in an email.
“The materials will be out on tables with instructions for young people to experiment and play with,” Ray said in the email. “I have set up activities centered on teens, but they are available for all ages.”
The children’s librarian is also planning related activities for any teenager activity that is too advanced for younger children, Ray said, and computers and iPads will be available for teens and children to use.
Ray said the library is also running reading challenges for all ages. For more information on the activities or the challenges, call the library at (580) 234-6313.
Railroad Museum
Railroad Museum of Oklahoma will be hosting activities Friday and Saturday next week, said Retha Joslin, marketing director for the museum.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 19, the museum will host an event for teenagers to tie dye a T-shirt, make an Easter door hanger and get a museum tour.
A lunch taco bar will also be provided and is included in the $15 price for Friday.
The following day, March 20, the museum will have activities for the entire family, including making Easter bunny door hangings, making hand picture paintings, making Easter rabbit gingerbread hutches and making pinecone bird feeders.
Lunch and snacks will be provided, and it’s $10 each, including the food.
“The kids have had a crappy year with COVID-19, so these give them something fun to do,” Joslin said.
