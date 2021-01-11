ENID, Okla. — To help get funds in the hands of businesses more quickly, ERDA has moved up the application deadline for its MicroEnterprise Grant from April 30 to Jan. 29.
ERDA will award two $10,000 grants to two local businesses with six or fewer employees. The grant will allow the recipient to use the funds for rent, payroll, inventory, software, marketing, equipment or renovations, according to a press release.
Applicants will be graded on the business's viability, the potential for growth and the business's economic impact. The recipient also would receive business coaching and other assistance through ERDA and Autry Technology Center to support their ongoing success.
Priority is given to companies who make a product, though solo entrepreneurs can qualify for the grant — unlike the recently announced Small Business Support Grants, ERDA Executive Director Lisa Powell said in the release.
"With the recent announcement of the Small Business Support Grants, we recognize that many businesses applying would also qualify for the MicroEnterprise Grant," Powell said. "We hope to provide more opportunities for small businesses to receive assistance during these difficult economic times."
The deadline for the small business grant is Jan. 17.
Last year's MicroEnterprise Grant recipient was Latoya Peyton with Sunny Moon Daycare.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 29 by email to trent@growenid.com or delivery to the office at 2020 Willow Run, Suite 100.
For more information on the grant and to download the application, visit www.growenid.com/local-incentives or contact Trent Misak at (580) 233-4232 or trent@growenid.com.
