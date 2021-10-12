ENID, Okla. — The Commons Healthcare Center is organizing a Spooky Car Parade to boost the spirits of local nursing home residents.
“We are excited to provide residents with some extra love,” Danita Glover, activity assistant at The Commons, said. “They have been lonely sometimes during COVID. We want to lift up their spirits in this spooky time.”
The car parade will drive through several nursing home facilities where residents will dress up and wave to their car greeters.
Participating homes include Golden Oaks Village, Greenbrier Nursing Home, Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and The Arbors Senior Living Center.
The Commons is asking for donations of candy and costumes for residents. Donations can be left at the front door of The Commons, 301 S. Oakwood.
All businesses, individuals and groups are invited to join. Parade participants are encouraged to decorate their cars. A route of the parade will be passed out at the beginning of the parade, beginning on the east side of Oakwood Mall at 3:00 p.m. Oct. 29.
To get involved, contact the Commons at 580 237-6164 or activities@thecommons-umrc.com.
