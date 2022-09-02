210826-news-tombstone tales BH.jpg

Enid Cemetery is looking for sponsors for the annual Tombstone Tales production.

This is the first year the cemetery is responsible for the event. Tombstone Tales is a wagon ride through Enid Cemetery with actors in full dress who depict the deceased and tell their stories. It is historical and not scary.

The cemetery is not funded by any outside entity, and upkeep is provided only by lot sales, funeral services and fundraisers facilitated by the Enid Cemetery Board of Directors.

Those interested in supporting this community event or have questions are asked to call Tammy at (580) 237-4819.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 7-8, 2022. Tickets are on sale at Enid Visitors Center.

