ENID, Okla. — Salvation Army of Enid is seeking sponsors for its Spruce Up a Life program to help brighten Christmas for families in need.
Every year for almost 40 years, Salvation Army has given fully decorated Christmas trees to families in need through Spruce Up a Life, which provides sponsors such as civic groups, churches, families and businesses the opportunity to pay for a Christmas tree and/or presents for a family in need, said Capt. David Brittle.
“Spruce Up a Life is mainly a way that we can help families celebrate Christmas,” Brittle said.
Trees can be adopted for $50 each, Brittle said, and each tree comes with a list of ages, sizes and suggested gift ideas the families need and want, Brittle said, but sponsors can opt to just buy trees or presents.
“The proceeds that we raise for this event goes toward helping cover (the cost of presents for) those kids or adults that aren’t covered by the sponsor,” Brittle said.
The trees will be set up in the Oakwood Mall where the sponsors can decorate them “from top to bottom” before they are delivered to the families, Brittle said, or sponsors can just buy and donate decorations for Salvation Army to decorate a tree.
Brittle said as of Monday afternoon, there were nine sponsors signed up for Spruce Up a Life, but he’s hoping to get at least 40.
To sponsor a family or for more information on Spruce Up a Life, reach out to Capt. Amanda Brittle at amanda.brit tle@uss.salvationarmy.org or by calling Salvation Army at (580) 237-1910.
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which enables donors to select a child in need and purchase gifts for them, will start within the next two weeks, and the Red Kettle Campaign kicks off the week before Thanksgiving, Brittle said. To volunteer to ring the bells, visit https://registertoring.com or call Salvation Army at (580) 237-1910.
