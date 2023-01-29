ENID, Okla. — The Enid News & Eagle is looking toward the future of the community as well as our past with a series of special sections, which begin today and will run in several Sunday editions through April.
The title of the series of sections is “Our Story” and focuses on several topics of community interest to Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
The first section will highlight education in our community. Additional sections to come in February, March and April will highlight economic development, Northwest Oklahoma ag and energy, health and wellness, faith, military impact, arts and entertainment and community service.
News & Eagle staff writers and contributors are taking a look at the businesses, organizations and people that keep our community moving forward as we celebrate 130 years since the Cherokee Strip Outlet Land Run.
“We know our readers will find these sections interesting and informative,” said Cindy Allen, publisher. “We hope everyone takes a little time on these Sundays to read about how individuals, businesses and organizations are meeting the demands of our future while celebrating the legacies of our past.”
The next section featuring economic development will publish Sunday, Feb. 16.
