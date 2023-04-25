ENID, Okla. — Tri-State Music Festival Board of Directors has commissioned a new piece of music for a full concert band to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the festival this year.
This new work is titled “Music for a Celebration” and written by well-known Texas composer William Owens and will be premiered by the Tri-State Music Festival Honor Band during the festival’s Grand Concert, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, in the Enid High School auditorium.
Russell Wiley, Phillips University band director, founded Phillips Band Day in 1932 drawing bands from Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.
In 1933 the festival was renamed Tri-State Band Festival and later Tri-State Music Festival as it expanded to include choral, orchestral and piano competition along with bands. This year’s festival is a two-day event May 4-5 at several locations throughout Enid.
Tri-State has evolved over the years, and the event now is conducted in coordination with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association calendar of seasons and their district and state competitions. Instead of being just one big event, the competitions are held throughout the year.
Marching band season corresponds with football season, so the marching contest and parade are held in the fall on the first Saturday of October. OSSAA concert band season corresponds with winter sports, so those events are scheduled mid-February.
The upcoming spring festival consists of solo and small ensemble competition for voice, wind and string instruments as well as piano.
Admission for the grand concert is $3 for adults, $2 for children and $10 for a family.
