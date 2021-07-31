Dominick C. Spangler, of Enid, has been recognized as a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda, a national leadership and honors organization, at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Sigma Alpha Lambda is dedicated to promoting and rewarding academic achievement and providing members with opportunities for community service, personal development and lifelong professional fulfillment, according to a press release from the organization.

