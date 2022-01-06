ENID, Okla. — City officials announced on social media Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, that Southgate Road from Van Buren to 30th is now open after nearly a year of work to rebuild the popular route to the entrance of the city of Enid landfill.
The estimated $3.75 million Garfield County project was acomplished in stages to allow 2.6 miles of roadway and drainage to be rebuilt while still maintaining detour routes to the landfill. Eighty percent of the cost was funded by the state of Oklahoma’s Surface Transportation Program, with 20% funded by Garfield County.
