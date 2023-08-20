American flag
AP Photo | Stewart, Tabori & Chang

ENID, Okla. — The public is invited to attend the Sons & Daughters of Liberty monthly meeting Thursday Aug. 24, 2023,at Blaze’s Barbecue.

The organization is designed for those who are civic-minded. Those attending can gather and eat dinner at 6 p.m., with the meeting starting at 7. The August meeting will feature Oklahoma Sen. Roland Pederson, who serves Enid and north-central Oklahoma constituents in District 19 .

Member Vicki Hanousek said most meetings center on elected officials and offices. Those wishing more information can contact Hanousek at (580) 977-8585 or can attend one of the monthly sessions, which are normally held on the third Thursday of the month.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you