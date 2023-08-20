ENID, Okla. — The public is invited to attend the Sons & Daughters of Liberty monthly meeting Thursday Aug. 24, 2023,at Blaze’s Barbecue.
The organization is designed for those who are civic-minded. Those attending can gather and eat dinner at 6 p.m., with the meeting starting at 7. The August meeting will feature Oklahoma Sen. Roland Pederson, who serves Enid and north-central Oklahoma constituents in District 19 .
Member Vicki Hanousek said most meetings center on elected officials and offices. Those wishing more information can contact Hanousek at (580) 977-8585 or can attend one of the monthly sessions, which are normally held on the third Thursday of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.