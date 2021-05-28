ENID, Okla. — A decades-long tradition continued early Friday morning as members of Enid Police Department spent Friday morning placing flowers and flags on the graves of officers who served the Enid community before them.
Chief Brian O’Rourke and other department administrators and EPD members, including eight recruits, placed nearly 50 arrangements of white mums and American flags on graves at Enid Cemetery and Memorial Park Cemetery, a tradition that take places the Friday before Memorial day and goes back more than 41 years.
The chief, who’s been participating in the traditional event for about 20 years, knew many of the officers buried in Memorial Park Cemetery and said this tradition will continue long after he retires later this year.
“There’s a pretty deep meaning with all the guys that came before us that are gone now,” O’Rourke said. “It’s good that we remember them. That’s why (the recruits) are here. They didn’t know any of these people, but they’re still family. In police work, we’re all family, and we have to honor the people who came before us.”
Joseph Ortiz was among the recruits who started with EPD on Tuesday. He said even in his first year, he recognizes how important it is to not forget the former officers.
“It means a lot to know that even after you’re gone, your service is still going to be recognized,” Ortiz said.
Capts. Ryan Singleton and Bryan Skaggs and Lt. Ryan Hart have all been a part of the tradition for many years, each echoing the meaning of the tradition is to honor former late officers.
“You never really want to forget them,” Singleton said. “They gave a lot of their years to the city of Enid.”
“It’s something that needs to be done so we don’t forget the guys that came before us,” Hart said. “It’s the little things that people appreciate.”
Capt. Tim Jacobi has been coming out to the cemeteries every year since 2017 and has brought his 11-year-old son Matt along for the past few years.
Jacobi said he appreciates getting the chance to remember previous officers and honor them, adding that it’s nice to see it passed down to the recruits.
“It’s just important to remember what we represent,” he said. “Someday, it might be me that’s being honored.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.