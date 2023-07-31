By Tanner Holubar
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — With the storm that blew through the area on July 21, 2023, wind speeds of 73 mph were detected at Vance Air Force Base. Those wind gusts resulted in some of the base’s T-6 fleet being damaged, according to Tech Sgt. James Bolinger, with Vance Public Affairs.
Flying operations at the base resumed on July 23 after base aircraft maintainers thoroughly inspected aircraft to ensure safety for training pilots. The only fleet to suffer damage to airframes was the T-6. Vance leadership has decided to inspect the whole T-6 fleet to rule out structural and mechanical damage.
According to Bolinger, 12 of the T-6s will require more thorough testing and repair before they can resume flying. The process for churning out fully trained pilots has been disrupted by the aircraft damage, and officials are discussing how to make up for lost time to meet the production numbers needed.
The base anticipates returning to normal operations by Friday.
Aircraft are tied down and wheel chocked every night, and protective covers are placed over engine intake and exhaust ports and all props are secured. There are 262 undergraduate students assigned to Vance currently, and 99 T-6s on station.
