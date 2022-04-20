School zone
School zone beacons at Prairie View Elementary School, Garfield Elementary School, Hayes Elementary School and Emmanuel Christian School are malfunctioning and currently are not working.

According to the city of Enid's Technical Services Department, signs have been placed along each route to remind motorists of the observed times and speed limit.

Replacement parts are have been ordered and expected early next week, according to the city.

