STILLWATER — The Oklahoma Legislature passed what’s been called a historic education package in May — but the reviews are mixed as to what the effect will be on the education scene across the state.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law on May 26 and it will go into effect July 1.
“We are going to put the parents back in charge because you know your kids better than the government does,” Stitt said. “We’re going to let you decide what school district and what is best for your kids.”
The package includes $500 million for new public education funding, $3,000 to $6,000 teacher pay raises depending on experience, a $125 million investment into the Redbud Fund to benefit schools with low or no property tax revenues, $150 million into school safety measures to be paid out over three years and $10 million for a three-year reading specialist pilot program.
Teachers will receive a six-week paid maternity leave. In addition, the funding will help rural districts with transportation costs and districts with the most economically disadvantaged students.
The plan invests $625 million into public education.
Funding also includes $150 million in tax credits for private and homeschool parents.
“Thanks to thoughtful budgeting, we have been able to direct historic levels of new money into our public schools this year,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, in a press release after the package was approved. “With the implementation of this year’s education plan, the Legislature will have invested more funding into public education in the past five years than in the previous 27 years combined. I’m proud of the work we have done to provide more resources and flexibility to every student, every parent, every teacher and every school district in the state.”
The passage of the historic education package has left some lawmakers and administrators with mixed concerns.
Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, said although the legislation will provide a lot of funding for public education, he wasn’t sold on the idea of public funds going to private school or homeschool parents — although he said he would not have voted for the legislation if it included vouchers.
“I didn’t necessarily want taxpayers’ money going to private schools and home school, because a lot of homeschool people have told me they did not want them,” Talley said. “(They said), take them out of it.”
Former principal and Assistant House Democratic Leader Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, said vouchers could possibly lead to discrimination.
“Parents of children with disabilities may have to trade their child’s federally-protected civil rights under the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA) for entrance into private schools,” Provenzano said. “Voucher schemes do not provide choice for all children. It is simply a false narrative.”
But the funding will help others in unique situations, Talley said.
“I’ve got a friend (whose) son is in ninth grade in Bixby Public Schools, and he’s being bullied really bad,” Talley said. “This is going to allow them to be able to put him in a private school and protect him. And so in that sense, I think it’s great.”
Talley said if parents send their kid to private school and then decide to send their kid back to public school, the parents would only get a portion of the tax credit.
“(Parents would) get a little tiny bit of it because their kids didn’t stay in private school and then the public school is going to get the money for that kid going to that school,” Talley said. “It’s a little bit tricky, but it’s not a bad deal for public schools.”
House Democratic Caucus Chair Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, said the tax credits could end up leaving rural communities and students behind.
“In many rural parts of Oklahoma, private schools are simply not an option,” Ranson said. “The implementation of vouchers could potentially devastate rural school funding.”
Talley didn’t agree, but said there are no private schools in rural communities, so the legislation will not hurt rural public schools. The Redbud Fund would help support those schools with low or no property tax revenues.
“I don’t care what anybody says, it doesn’t hurt Ripley or Coyle or Agra or Morrison, because there’s no private school there,” Talley said.
Talley is happy teachers will be getting raises based on years of employment. Putting money into public school is important, but he hopes the funding will also go toward support staff — who have long been underpaid.
“The school board and the superintendent can spend it however they want,” Talley said. “I’m just hoping that they’ll spend it on support personnel, anything closest to the classroom … bus drivers, cafeteria workers — all the things that help the classroom work.”
Stillwater Public Schools Superintendent Uwe Gordon said any money put into education benefits the district’s students, teachers and staff.{p class=”p1”}“I am most disappointed because it could have been so much more,” Gordon said. “We have so much that we can do for our students if we just had the funding. We have to make choices between funding programs and funding staff.”
Gordon said any significant raise for teachers will be beneficial and will keep many experienced teachers in the profession longer.
“Most only need a little motivation to stay, but many could retire, leave and move to any surrounding state and make more money,” Gordon said. “This is where our love for this community helps so much.”
Marshall writes for the Stillwater News Press.
