ENID, Okla. — Public comment on some topics during Enid City Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday evening was limited to one minute per person.
Mayor George Pankonin said commissioners have “heard a lot” about “a couple of different topics over the last few meetings,” regarding an elected official who’s been voted into municipal office and the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s Board of Directors.
Individuals speaking on either of those topics had one minute at the podium, but those talking about “new topics” were allowed the full three minutes.
The first public commenter Wendell Shaw spoke briefly about “people calling us Nazis.”
“I have had the privilege of visiting two actual former concentration camps. I’ve seen what actual Nazis do and stood on the graves of their victims, so I don’t need anybody telling me I’m a Nazi,” Shaw said.
Another public commenter, John Gray, chair of the Enid Social Justice Committee, said he was there to “make a stand against any form of racism or any other kind of -ism that keeps us from coming together as a community.”
“It’s time for us to collectively put on our big boy pants and stand against anything or anyone or any organization that keeps us from coming together and putting, not only a good foot forward with regards to how we interact with each other but also a business perspective,” Gray said.
Tuesday’s meeting was live-streamed and can be viewed in its entirety on “City of Enid Oklahoma Government” on Facebook.
Outside of public comment, commissioners appointed incumbent Grant Mason to the Enid Joint Recreation Triad Board of Directors; incumbents Cole Ream and Walker Henson to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission; incumbent Jimmy Nicholas and John Smithson to the Board of Adjustment; and incumbent Robert Adamson to the Meadowlake Golf Course Advisory Board.
Six people had applied to be on the EJRT Board of Directors, and four people had applied to serve on the MAPC, of which Pankonin said he was happy to see, saying Enid “runs well when people are involved in city activities.”
“Don’t think of it as, ‘I didn’t get selected this time.’ Think of it as, ‘I didn’t get selected yet,’ and please continue to apply to help your city,” Pankonin said.
Acting as Enid Public Transportation Authority, commissioners approved a supplemental contract with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to extend the timeframe to expend funds.
Approval on Tuesday amended agreement, dated May 14, 2020, with ODOT. The timeline to use the remaining grant funds — intended to fund the reconstruction of the parking lot surrounding the EPTA building — was extended to Oct. 31, 2023.
Commissioners also approved two requests to rezone 908 W. Elm from an R-4 Residential Multi Family District to a C-3 General Commercial District, and rezone the “split-zoned” 1528 N. Grand property so that it will all be zoned C-3.
Also, commissioners approved a $50,014 change order for a project to increase the capacity of the Sanitary Sewer Lift Station at 54th and Market; and accepted a completed project that replaced pavement along East Maple between 10th and 16th.
A three-year maintenance bond began upon the former’s acceptance.
