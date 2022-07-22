New guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration could mean thousands of Oklahomans who have been unable to give blood for the past 20 years or more may be eligible to donate again.
Previously, potential blood donors who had spent time in Europe, including many military families stationed abroad, were deferred from donating blood because of the risk of a variant of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, commonly known as “mad cow disease,” which is a rare disease of the central nervous system, according to a news release from Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Based on updated evidence, the FDA’s new guidance removes the deferral recommendations associated with risk of the disease for time spent in the United Kingdom from 1980 to 1996; time spent in France and Ireland from 1980 to 2001; and receipt of a blood transfusion in the U.K., France or Ireland from 1980 to the present.
In 2020, the FDA removed several other European countries from the deferral list. These new changes remove the remaining countries, effectively lifting the entire deferral, according to OBI.
Those unsure if this eligibility guidance affects them are encouraged to call the OBI eligibility hotline at (888) 308-3924.
“We are grateful to see the FDA use the latest scientific data to adjust deferral rules, allowing us to welcome back many donors, and invite in countless others who have not attempted to donate due to the restrictions,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “This move will help expand our donor pool, as there is an ongoing need for blood donation, especially during the summer months.”
Donors can make appointments and find donation locations at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777. Walk-ins are welcome.
There are some requirements for donating: 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; and donors 18 and older must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID is required.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, providing more than 90% of Oklahoma’s blood supply to more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.