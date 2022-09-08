ENID, Okla. — TaShanna Armstrong was surprised when she found out she was this year’s beneficiary of the Sherry Ann Suttmiller Softball Tournament.
The wife and mother of three was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma in August 2021. She began treatment the following month and had a surgery in March 2022.
Armstrong, a forensic interviewer and victim advocate with Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, still is undergoing chemotherapy treatment and said she is incredibly grateful to be the recipient of the annual softball tournament, which is hosted every year to raise funds for people battling cancer.
“I burst into tears (when I found out I was chosen),” Armstrong said. “I’m really proud of our community, and especially the FOP (Enid Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 144) for putting it on every year and keeping it up because it is for a really good cause.”
The SAS Softball Tournament is hosted every year in honor of Suttmiller, who, in 2010, was battling pancreatic cancer and whose husband Jeff Suttmiller was an EPD patrolman at the time.
She was the beneficiary of the first charity softball tournament, which was organized to help with the costs of her cancer treatments.
Although Suttmiller died in 2012, the tournament lives on in her name to benefit others like Armstrong who are fighting cancer, said Sgt. Tyler Evans.
“(EPD members) at that time promised (Suttmiller) that we would keep the softball tournament going to help others battling cancer,” Evans said, “and we’re going to continue to do it as long as we get the support to do so.”
Kickoff for the 2022 softball tournament will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Play will resume at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and continue throughout the day.
Eight teams are competing in the double-elimination softball tournament, with a one-hour time limit for each game.
There is no entry fee to watch the tournament next weekend. Concessions, a silent auction and raffles will raise funds for the event.
Raffle tickets for a trip for two to Las Vegas are $2 each, and tickets for another donated item will be $1 each.
Items in the silent auction include grills, a Garmin watch, YETI coolers, various gift certificates and other random merchandise, Evans said.
Donations of gift baskets or items that can be put into gift baskets still are needed for the softball tournament, Evans said. To donate, reach out to the Enid Fraternal Order of Police 144 on Facebook or contact Detective Shawn Ramsey at (580) 616-7119, Sgt. Tanner Austin at (580) 616-7031 or Evans at (580) 616-7109.
Armstrong, an Enid native who worked at Sandbox Early Learners for 17 years prior to joining GCCAC and becoming a court-appointed special advocate volunteer in 2011, said the past year undergoing chemotherapy treatment and surgery has been stressful on her and her family.
The funds raised at the softball tournament will help with the cost of treatments and other medical bills, she said.
“I do consider myself lucky because I do have insurance, so at least everything’s not out of pocket, but I field collection calls every day, so this will help tremendously,” she said.
