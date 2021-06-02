ALINE, Ok. -- The general migrations and settlements of ethnic Germans from the Russian Empire into the western parts of Oklahoma at the turn of the last century will be a topic of a program at the Sod House Museum in Aline on Saturday, June 19.
The presentation, entitled “Resilience and Transformation: Germans from Russia in Northwestern Oklahoma (1889–1940),” will be given by Dr. Eric Schmaltz of Northwestern Oklahoma State University (NWOSU). The presentation starts at 10 a.m.
The presentation will explain why such a large group migrated to Oklahoma, as well as how the immigrants and their descendants handled challenges and took on new opportunities in American society. After more than a century, German migrants from Russia have become an influential part of American culture according to a press release. Their legacy in northwest Oklahoma is found in the areas of agribusiness, architecture, art, food ways, language, music, politics, and faith.
Schmaltz has studied history for decades. In 2002, he earned his PhD in history at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has taught European, American and world history at NWOSU since 2005. He received the John Barton Distinguished Teaching and Service Award at NWOSU in 2014. In 2019, he began serving as department chair for the Social Sciences Department. His research concentrates on modern Germany and modern Russia, as well as German migration topics.
The Sod House Museum, located at 4628 OK-8 in Aline, Oklahoma, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The presentation will have seating options available upon arrival and there is no registration necessary.
