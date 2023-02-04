ENID, Okla. — When Karen Vuranch decided on a double major in college, she knew she wanted to perform in Chautauqua, even before she knew what Chautauqua was about.
“When I was an undergraduate school, I had no idea this existed,” said Vuranch. “I double-majored in theater and social work. And people say, ‘What are you gonna do that?’ and I'd say, ‘I’m going to do socially relevant theater.’ And I didn't know what I meant by that. I had no idea.
“And when I found Chautauqua, I found a way to be a performer, a historian, a scholar a writer, it brought together all my passions, and I didn't look back. I have been doing Chautauqua since 1989. And I feel like it's a style of performance that suits me because of the things that I love.”
That love continues to be her passion, even after a career as a professional performer, then as a full-time teacher and now full circle again as a Chautauqua actor and historian upon retirement.
Vuranch, who hails from West Virginia, has been in Enid the past few weeks bringing Winter Chautauqua to life in local and area schools as Clara Barton, a teacher, government worker, Civil War “Angel of the Battlefield” and, most notably, the founder of the American Red Cross.
Winter Chautauqua ended Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, with community workshops led by Vuranch, during the day, and her final public performance for the series as Clara Barton that evening at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid.
Barton is one of 14 characters whom Vuranch performs — she has bound “Bible” notebooks for each that lists important information and timelines of the characters’ lives that she can draw from, she said, and she is constantly studying and refreshing her knowledge. She worked seven Chautauqua events across the nation in 2022, which was a busy year, she said.
When approached by Enid Chautauqua Council, a group with which she has worked before, she suggested Barton as the theme for Winter Chautauqua because of her character’s popularity in schools.
“She's been fun to do. She's very dramatic. And she was a very dramatic speaker so you can … use that … and she did exaggerate a little bit her in speeches, so I'm allowed to exaggerate if I want, but she also was, she was a good speaker. She would tell stories for heightened affects. So like the stories I tell are very dramatic. … I love her drama.”
While Vuranch donned Barton’s clothes and cloaked herself in the famed woman’s personality for the public's evening performance, just more than two dozen gathered to hear the Concord University professor’s own perspectives during her lecture workshops: “Is War the Mother of Invention?” and “Warrior Women: American Women in Combat.”
Mary McDonald, president of the Enid Chautauqua Council, said it was good to see many regular patrons and new faces at Winter Chautauqua this year, the first in-person event since before the pandemic. Summer Chautauqua held its first in-person session in 2022.
Summer Chautauqua will be held June 13-17, 2023, with a theme "American aviation: Barnstorming to Mach 1," McDonald said. The line-up of characters are:
• Eula “Pearl” Carter Scott, portrayed by Selene Phillips
The first Native American pilot, Pearl Carter made aviation history in 1929 when she took her first solo flight at the age of 14. Born in Marlowe, Oklahoma, she was a barnstormer, commercial pilot, stunt pilot, and a crowd favorite at airshows in Oklahoma and Texas. She was inducted into Halls of Fame of the Chickasaw Nation, Oklahoma Aviation and Space and the International Women’s Air & Space Museum. Philips’ workshops are “Women Air Service Pilots — WASPs” and “Women Aviation Uniforms.”
• Rose Cousins, portrayed by Ilene Evans
Rose Agnes Rolls Cousins was the first black woman solo pilot in the Civilian Pilot Training Program (CPTP) at West Virginia State College in 1941. In WWII, she faced double discrimination: She was denied entry into a combat role with the Tuskegee Airmen due to her gender and into the WASPs due to her race. Returning to West Virginia State she helped run the CPTP. Evans' workshops are “The Tuskegee Airmen Legacy: Black Wings in Blue Skies” and “The Mystery and Adventure of Flight, from Captain Midnight to Snoopy, the Great Flying Ace.”
• Amelia Earhart, portrayed by Elsa Wolff
Amelia Earhart set flying records and advanced the role of women in aviation. She was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean and the first person ever to fly solo from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland. Her disappearance during her 1937 flight to circumnavigate the globe remains one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the 20th century. Wolff’s workshops are “Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight into Mystery” and “WASPs — Fly Girls of World War II.”
• Jackie Cochran, portrayed by Karen Vuranch
Jacqueline Cochran was the first woman to break the sound barrier and, at her death in 1980, she held more speed, altitude and distance records than any other male or female pilot in aviation history. She helped form the WASPs and held leadership roles in the aviation community. Vuranch’s workshops are “Fly Girls: Women Pilots of WWII” and “Long Distance Vision,” focusing on literary works written by aviation pioneers of the 1920s.
• Chuck Yeager, portrayed by Doug Mishler
Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Chuck Yeager was the first pilot to fly faster than the speed of sound. He flew combat missions in WWII and went on to serve in the newly constituted United States Air Force as a flight instructor and test pilot. He trained pilots for the space program in the Air Force Aerospace Research Pilots School. Mishler’s workshops are “Romantic or Mundane: Aviation and American Culture” and “Higher, Further, Faster.”
