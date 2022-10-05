ENID, Okla. — Mike Steinke already can see Enid’s new soccer complex full of people.
Standing in the middle of the championship field at Advance Soccer Complex on Wednesday, Steinke envisioned players running by, children having fun on an outdoor playground nearby and people lining up for food and drinks at the concession stand.
Though it will still be several months before construction on the years-long project — which began last August — is completed, Steinke’s excitement for its potential already has spilled over.
“If I was looking at the big picture — I’d like for people to be playing right now,” he said with a laugh, “but I see it becoming a regional hub for soccer that transcends multiple states.”
Advance Soccer Complex project began in 2017 when Enid Sports Association was created, and ground was broken on Aug. 3, 2021, at the site, 1526 S. Garland.
Funded by an ESA campaign, donations from the Allen Family Foundation and the McLaughing Family Foundation, and money from the city of Enid, the 60-acre soccer complex will have seven natural grass and turf fields, a 25,000-square-foot fieldhouse, a playground and water features.
Originally, the soccer complex was expected to open in October or November of this year, but Steinke said it’s been pushed back due to delays in shipping.
Steinke, though, is looking at the setbacks in a positive light.
“We’ve tried to look at the delays as an opportunity to go, ‘What if we do this? What if we do that,’” he said. “Not making changes just for changes’ sake, but looking at, ‘Could we do this a little better this way,’ and getting everything together to be able to operate such a large complex.”
Now, Steinke said the soccer complex should open within the first quarter of 2023.
On Tuesday evening, Enid City Commission approved a $520,759.52 contract with Norman-based company North End Construction for the next phase for Advance Soccer Complex.
The focus will be on constructing the flatwork, which consists of the sidewalk, the common area and the area surrounding the championship field.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said this phase of construction should start in November and will be completed in 130 days.
“Construction is going well,” he said Wednesday evening.
Since construction started last year, fields have been laid out; brick entryways have been built; trees have been planted; light poles have been installed; and more, such as the fieldhouse taking shape.
Steinke said there will be 210 parking spaces available for vehicles, room for 17 buses, portable scoreboards and spaces inside the fieldhouse for offices and locker rooms.
“It’s a destination point,” he said of the soccer complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.