ENID, Okla. — Snow’s Furniture is replacing Marquis Furniture in the coming days.
Marquis, a large furniture store at 4922 W. Garriott, was bought out by Snow’s, of Tulsa, along with five other Marquis and Hoffman locations in the state.
Kerri Bayer, manager of Snow’s Furniture, was with Marquis for 17 years and has been assisting with the business transition.
Berry Durham is general manager of Snow’s Furniture.
Bayer estimates they will open their doors as Snow’s Furniture early next week.
