Six students received cash for their good grades through Security National Bank of Enid’s Pays for A’s program, now in its 21st year of honoring area students.
“We are proud of the accomplishments of the students in Northwest Oklahoma,” said SNB’s April Danahy, senior vice president of corporate communications.
Report cards drawn belong to: Nathanie Waite of Longfellow Middle School, Jaxon Koehn of Hoover Elementary School, Gentry Chick of Hayes Elementary School, Jantzen Randolph of Prairie View Elementary School and Airlea Reed of McKinley Elementary School.
The recipient of the $150 savings account was Addison Kappus of Prairie View Elementary School. Each student entering the Pays for A’s program at Security National Bank received a free brownie from Chick-fil-A of Enid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.