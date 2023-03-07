Five students received cash for their good grades through Security National Bank of Enid’s Pays for A’s program, now in its 22nd year of honoring area students.
“We are proud of the accomplishments of the students in Northwest Oklahoma,” said SNB’s April Danahy, senior vice president of corporate communications.
Report cards drawn belong to: Oakleigh Wallace, of Taft Elementary School; Zoey Bickerstaff, of Cherokee Junior High School; Israel Melendez, of Coolidge Elementary School; and Jenna Schmidt, of Garber Junior High School. The recipient of the $150 savings account was Jaiida Kemem, of Chisholm Elementary School. Each student entering the Pays for A’s program received a free brownie from Chick-fil-A of Enid.
