ENID, Okla. — Security National Bank of Enid will reward five area students for good grades through the SNB Pays for A’s program.
Since the program began in 2002, thousands of report cards have been submitted. The bank sponsors the program twice a year, for spring and fall semester grades.
The program is open to public and private school students in grades 3-12. Students have until 5 p.m. June 16, 2023, to take their report cards to any of Security National Bank’s three locations.
The bank will make a copy of the report card and place it in a hopper. Four cards will be drawn from the hopper, and those students will receive $10 for each A and $5 for each B on their spring 2023 semester grades. Individual grades from each nine-week section will not be considered.
All students entering their grades will receive a coupon for a chocolate chunk cookie or chocolate fudge brownie from Chick-fil-A of Enid.
In addition to the four students who will be “paid for their A’s,” one card will be drawn from the hopper for a $150 savings account with the bank.
Security National Bank locations are at 201 W. Broadway, 201 W. Maine and 210 N. Oakwood.
