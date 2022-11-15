Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — The annual Hanor Smokin’ Red Dirt Barbecue event, which has been going on in Enid since 2005, has come to end, officials said. The event will not be held in 2023.
“With a heavy heart, we announce the end of the Hanor Red Dirt BBQ,” a post on the barbecue site’s Facebook stated.
“We were blessed to sponsor this 17-year event,” the Hanor post stated. “Regardless of the wind, rain, snow, hail, sleet, and occasionally a little sunshine, the contestants and citizens of Enid showed their love of BBQ. A simple thank you cannot adequately express our deep gratitude for tireless volunteers who gave it all they had and often even more, but no one gave more than the ‘Queen of the Q,’ Lynne Benkendorf.”
The event originally was organized by Eagle Marketing and Enid News & Eagle, said Cindy Allen, Enid News & Eagle publisher. Benkendorf, then a member of the Eagle Marketing staff, took over as primary organizer of the event. The first year, 20-25 contestants came to Enid to set up their cooking stations and participate in the event.
Participation in the event grew and it became a sanctioned Kansas City Barbecue event with sanctioned judges participating. At the peak of the contest, 50-75 cooks regularly participated in the event, which started on Friday night and lasted until Saturday evening. Friday evening events typically included a barbecue tasting event, some local contests, including KidsQ, and a band and dance at Stride Bank Center on Friday night.
On Saturday, contestants participated in up to five categories — chicken, ribs, brisket, pork and dessert.
“A big highlight was the dessert contest where cooks came up with delicious and creative dessert dishes,” Allen said.
AMBUCS provided a pulled pork barbecue meal to the public on Saturday as well.
Benkendorf said participation in the contest and number of sanctioned contests started to drop pre-pandemic. In the 2020 pandemic year, the barbecue was rescheduled from April to August.
“When COVID hit, the bottom dropped out,” Benkendorf said. Eagle Marketing relinquished control of the event to Hanor and Stride Bank Center.
“Enid dropped to 39 contestants, went up to 41 in 2021, but dropped to 22 in 2022,” Benkendorf said. Other barbecue contests saw similar drops, she said.
Benkendorf said contestants aging out and finances are the biggest contributors to drops in contests and drops in participants.
“The amount of prize money the last few years didn’t seem to matter to most cooks, but the high costs of fuel and meat made teams restructure the number of contests they entered,” Benkendorf said.
Back in the peak, teams were competing in 39-40 contests a year, and now they’re down to choosing to attend fewer contests, between the teens and 20s, she said.
Serious barbecue teams compete in contests to qualify for the World Series of Barbecue, the American Royal in Kansas City. In order to qualify, they must participate in contests that have 25 or more teams. With fewer than 25 teams, the Enid event was no longer a qualifying event.
“Even though Eagle Marketing and Enid News & Eagle relinquished control of the contest in 2020, our staffs have remained active by donating our time and helping with the marketing,” Allen said. “We sincerely appreciate Hanor for keeping this wonderful event going and to Lynn for continuing to be the primary organizer of the event.”
“This event’s success is shown by the amount of teamwork our community put in and the willingness to learn about the love of barbecue,” Benkendorf said. “What was even more special was the fact that our team of volunteers and supporters were together from the beginning to the end. Each spring felt like a homecoming of sorts, everyone fell into step and let the magic happen. Until we meet again, thanks for the memories.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.