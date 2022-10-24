ALVA, Okla. — Emily Smith of Holdenville was named Miss Northwestern Oklahoma State University 2023 during the annual Miss Northwestern competition on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Tristyn Burgess was crowned Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen 2023.
Smith, a junior vocal music education major, performed the vocal solo “Think of Me,” and her platform is “Make Big Talk.”
Burgess performed a contemporary acrobatic dance to “Crocodile Rock” by Elton John for the competition, and her platform is “Social Inclusion for Children with Disabilities.”
Smith will receive a $1,500 tuition scholarship and a cash scholarship as Miss Northwestern. When Burgess attends college at Northwestern, she will receive a $1,500 tuition scholarship, as well.
Tierney Crissup of Alva, named Miss Northwestern’s Star 2023, will accompany Smith to the Miss Oklahoma Scholarship Competition in Tulsa in June. Crissup is the daughter of Jesse and Janell Crissup of Alva.
Miss Northwestern’s first runner-up is M’Cheila Rader, a junior English major from Eudora, Kan. She will receive a $1,250 tuition scholarship and a cash scholarship.
Second runner-up, Miss Northwestern People’s Choice and top ad sales/patron donations is Jadyn Budig, senior chemistry and biology major from Shattuck. She will receive a $1,000 tuition scholarship and a cash scholarship.
Third runner-up is Chloe Lehr, freshman secondary science education major from Alva. She will receive a $750 tuition scholarship and a cash scholarship.
Fourth runner-up is KD McCleary, senior chemistry and biology major from Blackwell. She will receive a $500 tuition scholarship and a cash scholarship.
First runner-up for the teen category is Kya Carpenter of Cordell. Winner of the teen category for People’s Choice Award is Mattilyn Bixler of Tonkawa.
Candidates for the Miss Northwestern title were judged on talent, red carpet (evening gown), private interview, and social impact and on-stage interview. Candidates in the Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen competition were judged on talent, private interview, lifestyle and fitness, and evening gown/on-stage question.
Ella Gibson, freshman psychology major from Pond Creek; Halea Locke, sophomore early childhood education major from Hooker; Madison McMahan, junior biology major from McAlester; Jordan Pierce, freshman biology major from Enid; Elisabeth Ridgway, sophomore biology major from Alva; Cora Beth Taylor, junior biology major from Kingfisher; Keeli Truelove, freshman psychology major from Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Kaitlyn Vincent, freshman vocal music performance major from Grand Junction, Colorado; Rebecca Wagner, junior mass communication major from Pawnee; and Mikayla Webb, freshman early childhood education major from Seiling, also competed in the Miss Northwestern competition.
Abigail Miller of Pond Creek also competed in the teen contest.
Other candidates for the Miss Northwestern Star program were Cheney Berends of Shattuck, Mia Cueto of Laverne, Josie Feige of Pond Creek, Mila Franta of Alva, Whitlee Gaskill of Waynoka, Josephine Gaskill of Waynoka, Sutton Hansen of Alva, Tindler Mead of Alva, Brea Moffatt of Alva, Reese Mosburg of Alva, Lawson Ream of Alva, Carter Ream of Alva, Mona Redman of Goltry and Brooklyn Trout of Stillwater.
