ENID, Okla. — People participating in an upcoming Smart Driving court can lower auto insurance premiums and update themselves on changes in the driving landscape and motoring rules.
This course includes the latest related information as well as strategies for driving safely longer. Garfield County OSU Extension and AARP is sponsoring the Smart Driving course beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Garfield County Extension Office, 316 E. Oxford. The course will last until around 3:30 p.m. with a break for lunch. Bring a lunch or plan to eat close by. The course is open to the public.
AARP driver safety courses have helped older drivers stay safe, up-to-date, educate, and confident behind the wheel since 1979. A new updated version was introduced in the beginning of 2022. The driving landscape has changed dramatically in the past 10 years and vehicles have seen drastic updates since many drivers received their driver’s licenses.
“Everyone can benefit from the updated curriculum,” said Kevin R. Hackett, local AARP Smart Driving volunteer instructor. “As the number of older drivers increase, it is critical that we optimize the driving experience for capable older adults by helping them become more confident, knowledgeable drivers to reduce social isolation issues and financial costs, while making the roads safer for all.”
Research shows that older drivers can benefit from additional training on such things as managing roundabouts, pavement markings, turn signal use and sign compliance. The course covers safety strategies that reduce the likelihood of a crash as they learn about how aging, medication, alcohol and other health-related issues affect driving ability. It also will include how to adjust driving accordingly to allow for these changes as well as changes in the vehicles that are available now, according to a press release from AARP.
Insurance companies agree with the research because they offer a reduction on auto insurance rates for up to three years after completion of this course and when a certificate is provided to them, according to AARP.
People can sign up by contacting the Garfield County OSU Extension Center at (580) 237-1228. Call Hackett at (405) 714-1002 for questions or more information about the course.
The cost of the course is $20 for AARP members (bring your card) or $25 for non-AARP members. Participants must bring their driver’s license.
The AARP Smart Driving program and new materials were developed with input and representation from more than 15 related organizations making up the National Older Driver Safety Expert Panel and in consultation with many other safety, motor vehicle, transportation and medical groups, according to a press release from AARP.
The course "We Need to Talk" is available to those who are worried about older drivers. It is designed to help individuals and families begin the conversation with individuals about the need to limit or stopping driving. The 60- to 90-minute program that covers both physical and social issues of not driving, making objective observations about driving safely, and developing strategies and developing a plan for more successful & sensitive conversations about limiting or stopping driving for those we are concerned about. It includes handouts and would be an excellent civic club, professional group or other interested group program.
The program can be scheduled by contacting Hackett at (405) 714-1002 for more information.
