ENID, Okla. — Parking lots fill and shops bustle in the midst of the most popular shopping weekend of the year.
The day after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday provides another healthy influx of traffic to small businesses across the nation in the annual shopping event.
Black Friday revenue was up more than 29%, despite supply chain issues and a continued global pandemic. The National Retail Federation predicts a sales increase of 8.5% to 10.5% for all of November and December, after 8% growth in those months in 2020.
Locally, store owners said they saw normal amounts of traffic on Saturday after Black Friday. With upward of 30,000 people attending Enid Lights Up the Plains Friday evening and Bedlam football happening Saturday evening, store owners weren’t expecting as many sales as the previous day.
The Local Nut House on South Cleveland opened Oct. 9. Owners Rick and Charity Goben said people are just starting to figure out they are open.
“We have had a consistent flow of people today (Saturday),” Rick Goben said. “Normally our Saturdays are like Fridays, and I would say we had a pretty good group on Black Friday, which was pretty impressive. We like to shop small.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Robert and Pamela Sands, were at The Nut House store greeting customers and taking photos Saturday.
The pair were downtown on Black Friday to watch the Enid Lights Up the Plains parade and ended up being bombarded for photos with “excited and polite” patrons.
“I thought I was in Branson, the way they took turns and were real polite with each other,” said Robert Sands.
“We got probably 2,000 kids in those hours we were there,” said Pamela Sands.
Several Enid businesses said that Small Business Saturday traffic wasn’t as heavy as it was Friday, but they still were happy to see steady streams of customers Saturday as holiday shopping went into full gear.
“We stayed open until 8 p.m. (Friday) and we did really well,” said Crystal Lindahl, employee at Sunny Souls Boutique. Sunny Souls continued its Black Friday discounts into the weekend. “Saturday has been busier than it usually is. We did great.”
Return Engagement ran its normal tag discounts with an extra 10% off and double stamps on reward cards. Stacy Robles, with Return Engagement, said traffic definitely picked up with the downtown events happening Friday.
“We are usually pretty busy on Saturday. It has been about average,” said Robles.
Still the sentiment of “shop small” applies, as the U.S. Department of Commerce urged shoppers to shop local. “We know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” said the DOC.
Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 as a way of redirecting holiday shopping to locally owned stores. It is observed in all 50 states, as consumers eagerly jump on board to shop small.
In 2020, the U.S. Small Business Administration reported Americans spent almost $20 billion on Small Business Saturday.
Last year, online shopping at small businesses on the day was up significantly, with 56% of shoppers making a purchase online, up from 43% in 2019. More than 50% of Americans who reported shopping small on the day said they supported a small business through social media by endorsing local shops or shopping at a small business because of a recommendation on social media, according to the Small Business Administration.
In addition to spending holiday dollars at a small business, leaving a review on Google or Facebook is a way to support local shops.
Cyber Monday 2020 saw $10.8 billion in sales, with 2019’s revenue numbers at $9.4 billion Adobe Analytics is predicting sales more than $11.8 billion on Cyber Monday.
Many local businesses will offer discounts on Cyber Monday on their websites and social media.
