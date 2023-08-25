ENID, Okla. — A fire Friday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2023, at Jade Garden had Enid Fire Department and the police on site to put out a small blaze and to direct traffic.
Business owner Calvin Yang said a small oven in the back of the restaurant is where the fire originated.
“There was no fire or smoke damage in the dining room,” Yang said.
He has owned the business for five years.
Darryl Hayes, assistant fire marshal in the EFD prevention and inspection division, said the restaurant was up to code.
“They passed an inspection a couple of weeks ago and were due another by the end of August,” Hayes said.
He told building owner Bob Berry restaurant staff did everything right when the blaze started by shutting down a system.
Berry's Bass Construction Co. built Indian Hills Shopping Center, and he said the fire would have been contained in one unit if it had been a larger fire.
“We built this shopping center right,” Barry said.
Yang said he didn’t know how long they would be closed but hoped it would only be a few days.
