KREMLIN, Okla. — Cleanup was continuing Wednesday on the crude sludge spill affecting Ninemile Creek north of Enid, while ranchers in the area are concerned about the impact on their livestock.
Ranchers are calling the contamination of Ninemile Creek, which was discovered Friday, a sludge spill, rather than an oil spill.
“It isn’t an oil spill, the stuff is low-grade crude off the bottom of barrels and tanks,” said Tracy Roberts, who farms three pieces of property affected by the spill.
Matt Skinner, Oklahoma Corporation Commission spokesman, agreed.
“This stuff is tank bottoms and well cuttings. It is almost like tar, so it isn’t an oil spill,” he said.
Nemaha Environmental Services owns the disposal site north of Enid between Kremlin and Hillsdale where the spill occurred. The company focuses on petroleum-based sludge. It uses mechanical separation processes and captures crude oil still present from tank bottoms, orphaned inventories, off-spec crude oil and pipelines. No one was at Nemaha’s office Wednesday to comment on the spill.
Heavy rains last week apparently caused the mixture stored at the site to overflow the dike and into the creek. While the exact cause is under investigation, the focus of Oklahoma Corporation Commission is on the cleanup of the creek.
It first was estimated that 500 barrels had escaped into 3 miles of Ninemile Creek, but now that amount has increased to at least 1,000 barrels. So far, 700 barrels have been captured.
Staff from Oklahoma Corporation Commission are on site to ensure proper protocols are being followed during the containment and cleanup process.
Acme Environmental has been hired to clean up the spill, Skinner said. Officials have no firm estimate on how long cleanup will take, but it will be lengthy. They are using skimmers, vacuum trucks and booms.
Ninemile Creek goes across a farm belonging to Ginger Hayes, and she said it is an ugly mess.
“Acme folks are cleaning it up, and I just hope they follow protocols and get it all taken care of one step at a time,” she said.
The spill originated near West Keowee Road and Garland at the mud disposal site. Hayes’ farm is located several miles east and north of the site of the spill.
Tom Seng, a rancher who rents property from Hayes for his cattle, may have been the first person to find the crude spill.
“I go out and check my cattle every morning at about 6:30 a.m., and I’m lucky I did,” he said. “I had a new calf born close to the creek.”
Seng said it took him three to four hours to cut fences and get his cattle moved. He usually keeps about 25, 500- to 600-pound calves on the property during the summer.
“I guess I’ll have to find some other land,” he said.
Newt Roberts, a farmer who lives near the area of the spill, said some neighbors were concerned about their cattle drinking the contaminated water from the creek, prompting them to relocate livestock to other pastures.
Kathy Herrera, who lives on the farm owned by her mother, Agatha Bowen, said this was going to create some issues for her family.
“My cousin Joe Bowen was just getting ready to put 200 head of cattle on the property,” she said.
Their land is located just east of the Hayes farm. Ninemile Creek cuts across the property he rents from them and the black sludge can be seen and smelled from the road.
“It’s going to be costly for him because until he finds other land, he will have to feed them,” Herrera said.
