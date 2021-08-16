ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department Capt. Bryan Skaggs was selected as the next chief of police by the Police Civil Service Commission on Monday.
Skaggs will take over as chief on Sept. 2, 2021, following current Chief Brian O'Rourke's retirement on Sept. 1.
The Civil Service Commission began its selection process in May following O'Rourke's retirement announcement. Skaggs had about 60 days to prepare for the written portion of the test, which was conducted Aug. 9, and the presentation and oral interview portion on Monday.
