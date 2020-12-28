Six area high school students have been named to the state superintendent’s advisory group to assist her and the state Department of Education on school policy.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Monday announced 97 Oklahoma high school students will represent their districts on her 2021 Student Advisory Council.
Northwest Oklahoma students and their school districts are: Prairie Kaya, of Kingfisher; Yeeun Lee, of Enid; Sydney Martens, of Fairview; Casey Nguyen, of Woodward; Bridget Wilhite, of Cherokee; and Ashely Winter, of Chisholm. All are first-year members.
Yeeun, an Enid High School senior, said her school counselor notified her she’d been recommended to apply in November. Superintendents recommend their students, according to a press release.
This was shortly after Enid Public Schools went into distance learning in mid-November, Yeeun said she remembered, because she was at that time checking her email every day waiting for messages from teachers.
Yeeun said she heard about a month later after she applied she had an interview, which she compared to the college application process because she said the interviewers asked her a lot about her extracurriculars. She performs in EHS’ concert and jazz choirs and participates in track and JROTC.
“When I got selected (this month), I was like, ‘Hey, hard work actually pays off,’” Yeeun said Monday. “That’s what got me really happy — it was like a present from my high school year that I’ve been working hard for.”
Of the 97 students from across Oklahoma, 44 are returning members. Six are from online schools: Four from Epic Charter Schools, one from OK Connections and one from Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy.
“Students have a lot to say about their education, and it is critical that we listen to them,” Hofmeister said in a press release. “The direct insight we receive from our students is incredibly valuable, and each year I am encouraged by the thoughtful reflection and fearless vision of these brilliant young leaders.”
The last council met virtually in June, during which students spoke on the COVID-19 pandemic and racism’s impacts in the classroom.
Feedback from the council has been instrumental in state-level initiatives to provide teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replace end-of-course high school testing with the ACT or SAT, and pilot Individual Career Academic Planning (ICAP), according to the release.
Chisholm High School junior Ashley Winter said she hoped to do something to help in the way of virtual learning, which she said doesn’t work as well as in-person instruction.
“It’s obviously kind of out of our control, but being back in the classroom is the most ideal thing, and that’s something I’d like to work on,” Ashley said.
The council’s first meeting, which will be virtual, is set for Jan. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.